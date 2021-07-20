Tucson area under Ozone Pollution Air Advisory

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone pollution in the Tucson metropolitan area for Tuesday, July 20.

According to the department, those with sensitivity to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort. Those who are active outdoors, have respiratory diseases or are sensitive to this particular pollutant may be affected Tuesday, the department said.

Ozone levels may stay elevated tomorrow, per the department, if Tuesday’s weather conditions persist.

High ozone levels may be caused by exhaust from motor vehicles, emissions from power and industrial plants, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources.

The department said ozone pollution can be reduced by reducing driving, re-fueling vehicles after 6 p.m. during the summer, tightly re-sealing gas caps after refueling, avoiding gas-powered landscaping equipment, checking a vehicle’s tire pressure monthly and conserving electricity.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.