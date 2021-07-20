Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson area under Ozone Pollution Air Advisory

A ground-level ozone alert has been issued for the Tucson metropolitan area.
A ground-level ozone alert has been issued for the Tucson metropolitan area.(kold)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone pollution in the Tucson metropolitan area for Tuesday, July 20.

According to the department, those with sensitivity to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort. Those who are active outdoors, have respiratory diseases or are sensitive to this particular pollutant may be affected Tuesday, the department said.

Ozone levels may stay elevated tomorrow, per the department, if Tuesday’s weather conditions persist.

High ozone levels may be caused by exhaust from motor vehicles, emissions from power and industrial plants, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources.

The department said ozone pollution can be reduced by reducing driving, re-fueling vehicles after 6 p.m. during the summer, tightly re-sealing gas caps after refueling, avoiding gas-powered landscaping equipment, checking a vehicle’s tire pressure monthly and conserving electricity.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting in Tucson...
What they are saying about the fatal shooting spree in Tucson
First responders from the Northwest Fire District help a man out of the Santa Cruz River on...
UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews rescue man from Santa Cruz River
Man arrested in homicide investigation
TFD may likely redouble their situational awareness training. TFD crew members have access to...
Fire Chief, neighbors react to deadly mass shooting, house fire in Tucson

Latest News

Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington....
Big infrastructure bill in peril; GOP threatens filibuster
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.
UPDATE: Two injured in shooting near Ina, Oldfather