UPDATE: One charged after shooting near Ina, Oldfather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man faces assault and burglary charges on Wednesday, July 21 after a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County the day before.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department charged Eric Miller with aggravated assault and first-degree burglary.

Deputies said they were called to the 7800 block of Viewpointe circle shortly after 11:20 a.m. after someone called 911 to report that someone suffering from a gunshot wound came to their door.

When deputies arrived, they said, they found the victim, another person with a gunshot wound and a third person who appeared to have been assaulted.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Through their investigation, deputies said, they determined that Miller and two others had met at the scene before an altercation ensued.

Miller, who had been hospitalized for a bullet wound in his leg, was arrested after his release from the hospital.

