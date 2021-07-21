4 hikers hurt by lightning strike at the Grand Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple people were hurt after being struck by lightning while hiking at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon park officials say they received reports of multiple people being hit by lightning at the Bright Angel Trailhead around 3 p.m. A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unconscious.

The man woke up a short time later but the woman had to be taken by ambulance to Flagstaff for treatment. At least two other people were also treated at the Grand Canyon clinic for lightning splash injuries.

Monsoon storms can bring dangerous hiking conditions. Park officials say visitors should seek shelter in a building or vehicle within 30 seconds of hearing thunder.

They also remind people that lightning can strike two points up to 10 miles apart at the same time. An estimated 25,000 lightning strikes hit the park every year.

More safety tips can be found on the National Park’s website.

