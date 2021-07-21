Deputies: Three found after washed away in San Pedro River

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found three people alive and unharmed on Tuesday, July 20 after they got stuck in the San Pedro River and were swept away earlier that day.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook deputies and the office’s Search and Rescue team were called around 6:20 a.m. to Escalante Crossing in St. David in response to a report that two vehicles and three people were in the water.

The person who initially reported called back, deputies said, to say the people had been swept away.

As first responders arrived, another caller reported finding people at Arizona 80 and the San Pedro River who had said they had been washed downriver.

Authorities went to that location and determined those three people were the ones who had been swept away at Escalante Crossing, deputies said.

Medics checked the three at the scene.

One of the people who was in the water said he’d followed Google Maps around 1 a.m. to find a way around the closure on Arizona and 80. Because it was dark, deputies said, he didn’t see the river and got stuck in the mud.

He called relatives in Douglas to pull him out, and those relatives also got stuck in the mud while attempting to do so.

The water had gotten halfway up to the truck’s windows when the was able to escape through a rear door.

A large wave then flipped the truck and dragged the three people downstream.

Once they got to the bridge at Arizona 80, deputies said, they were able to get out.

The three had been washed an estimated 4 miles downstream.

Arizona 80 is closed for a week due to a sinkhole. Deputies said the only safe route around the closure is on Arizona 90 to Arizona 82.

“Do not attempt to find alternate routes that can put your safety at risk,” deputies said.

