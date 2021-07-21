Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hit or miss storms expected again for your Wednesday with highs a few degrees above average. Storms will become more widespread Thursday through Saturday with a flash flood watch in place. Heavy rainfall and flooding will be the main concerns with strong wind and hail potential. Temperatures fall as those storm chances go up.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

TONIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 50% rain/storm chance with a high in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 70% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

