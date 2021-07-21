Forestry department lifts fire restrictions on state lands
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All fire restrictions on Arizona state lands will be lifted starting Wednesday, July 21.
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management says this is possible because of the widespread rain and decreased fire activity.
Earlier this month the department lifted a two-week closure, allowing people back on the lands.
