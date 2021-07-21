Forestry department lifts fire restrictions on state lands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All fire restrictions on Arizona state lands will be lifted starting Wednesday, July 21.

Due to widespread precip & decrease in fire activity, all remaining fire restrictions on #AZ State Trust Land to be lifted at 8am Wed. 7/21. Wildfires can start at any time of the year in AZ & we ask the public be mindful of their surroundings & be fire safe. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/T1AAKIbPtG — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 21, 2021

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management says this is possible because of the widespread rain and decreased fire activity.

Earlier this month the department lifted a two-week closure, allowing people back on the lands.

