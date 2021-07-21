Advertise
Lightning strike injures at least 4 people at Grand Canyon National Park

Lightning flashes the cliffs and buttes of Grand Canyon.
Lightning flashes the cliffs and buttes of Grand Canyon.(National Park Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were injured in a lightning strike at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to information from the National Park Service, someone reported multiple people struck by lightning at the Bright Angel Trailhead at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unresponsive, but the man regained consciousness on his own.

CPR and advanced life-saving interventions were performed on the woman, and she regained a pulse, before being taken to a hospital in Flagstaff.

Air transport was not available because of significant storm activity, so both patients were taken by ground transportation to the Flagstaff Medical Center. The woman is stable at a regional burn center.

At least two other patients took themselves to the Grand Canyon Clinic for treatment of lightning splash injuries.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to the park that if the sound of thunder follows a lightning flash within 30 seconds or less, they should seek shelter in a building or vehicle or proceed to the nearest bus stop to get on a park shuttle.

Lightning can strike two points up to 10 miles apart at the same time. In Grand Canyon National Park, lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year.

The National Park Service provides information on how to be “lightning safe” here: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/lightning-danger.htm.

