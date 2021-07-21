More than $600,000 given to Arizona sexual assault programs

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family recently awarded $639,000 to state programs to groups that seek to combat sexual assault and support survivors.

“This funding provides critical support for sexual assault victims across Arizona and I look forward to seeing the impact of these dollars in communities statewide,” director Maria Cristina Fuentes was quoted as saying in a news release from the office.

According to the news release, the money will go to programs such as sexual violence and dmestic violence intervention services, medical services, criminal justice system support and social support systems.

The grants were given through the Sexual Assault Support Services program, which is the first federal funding stream solely directed to sexual assault intervention and supporting survivors.

The following organizations were given grants:

A New Leaf

Against Abuse, Inc.

BLOOM365

Colorado River Regional Crisis Services (CRRCS)

Chicanos Por La Causa

La Frontera EMPACT - Suicide Prevention Center

Mt. Graham Safe House

Northland Family Help Center

