More than $600,000 given to Arizona sexual assault programs

Eight Arizona groups were given grant money to increase their efforts to combat sexual assault.
Eight Arizona groups were given grant money to increase their efforts to combat sexual assault.(payphoto | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family recently awarded $639,000 to state programs to groups that seek to combat sexual assault and support survivors.

“This funding provides critical support for sexual assault victims across Arizona and I look forward to seeing the impact of these dollars in communities statewide,” director Maria Cristina Fuentes was quoted as saying in a news release from the office.

According to the news release, the money will go to programs such as sexual violence and dmestic violence intervention services, medical services, criminal justice system support and social support systems.

The grants were given through the Sexual Assault Support Services program, which is the first federal funding stream solely directed to sexual assault intervention and supporting survivors.

The following organizations were given grants:

  • A New Leaf
  • Against Abuse, Inc.
  • BLOOM365
  • Colorado River Regional Crisis Services (CRRCS)
  • Chicanos Por La Causa
  • La Frontera EMPACT - Suicide Prevention Center
  • Mt. Graham Safe House
  • Northland Family Help Center

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

