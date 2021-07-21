Motivational Mondays: Toss the scale while on a fitness journey

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nothing can kill your motivation like looking at a scale and not seeing the number you want. That’s why, some experts say if you’re on a fitness journey, you need to stop looking at it!

Malissa Martin with Orangetheory Fitness at the Casas Adobes location explains being healthy is not a number on a scale.

“The scale is a liar sometimes, the scale is not the best way to measure, because it doesn’t take into account the amount of muscle mass that you have in your body versus the amount of fat mass,” Coach Malissa said. “The point is to look and feel better in our everyday life.”

She goes on to explain that a pound of muscle 1/3 of the space that a pound of fat does. However, they both weigh the same, so you may lose inches but the number on the scale may not move.

At Orangetheory Fitness, coaches allow guests to use an InBody scanner to break down this explanation.

“The scanner takes into account the amount of muscle mass you have in your body, it also takes a count of the fat mess and your weight,” Coach Malissa said. “We get percentages to make sure you’re in a healthy range or help you hit those goals to get into a healthy range.”

The information is categorized and broken down by body parts to show you where you are versus where you want to be. In turn, guests are able to personalize workouts.

“If we’re trying to gain muscle to get a leaner look, we can adjust our workouts in the studio or at home,” Coach Malissa said. “It will also break down left versus right on your body. If you’re more dominant maybe on your right side, you’ll find that you might have more muscle mass on that side We recommend starting on a non-dominant side so you can become more even.”

If you decide to toss your scale, there are still several ways you can monitor your progress. One option is taking a before and after picture.

“It’s a big step to take pictures in swimwear or fitted clothing, however, it’s one of the best ways to measure progress,” Coach Malissa said. “After you can celebrate off all the work you put in and the changes your body has made.”

Malissa says looking at how your clothes fit over time can also be an indicator you are progressing in your journey.

“Ultimately, we want to go by how we feel, not the number on the scale,” Coach Malissa said. “So if we can measure how they’re fitting if they’re feeling looser we started to lose more inches.”

