Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Okla. boy, 12, dies attempting TikTok challenge, police say

By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHANY, Okla. (KOCO) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy who they say was fatally injured while attempting a TikTok challenge.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to a report of an unresponsive juvenile found in an apartment building breezeway in Bethany, Oklahoma. They reported seeing ligature marks around the boy’s neck.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local children’s hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe the incident was not a suicide attempt, based on the preliminary investigation. Instead, police report it was a TikTok challenge gone wrong.

The challenge is known as the “Black Out” challenge and reportedly involves someone choking themselves to the point where they lose consciousness.

Police want parents to be aware of the dangers.

“Kids are bored, and they’re trying new things. Parents really have to start watching their social media… not just because of these type of challenges or things like that [but] because of predators and different crimes that kids fall victims to,” said Police Lt. Angelo Orefice.

The death comes just months after another 12-year-old boy from Colorado died attempting the same dangerous challenge.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.
UPDATE: Two injured in shooting near Ina, Oldfather
At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting in Tucson...
What they are saying about the fatal shooting spree in Tucson
First responders from the Northwest Fire District help a man out of the Santa Cruz River on...
UPDATE: Northwest Fire District crews rescue man from Santa Cruz River
TFD may likely redouble their situational awareness training. TFD crew members have access to...
Fire Chief, neighbors react to deadly mass shooting, house fire in Tucson

Latest News

Eight Arizona groups were given grant money to increase their efforts to combat sexual assault.
More than $600,000 given to Arizona sexual assault programs
Three people were able to escape after they were washed an estimated four miles down the San...
Deputies: Three found after washed away in San Pedro River
Police believe the 12-year-old boy was attempting the dangerous TikTok "Black Out" challenge,...
Officer warns parents after 12-year-old dies attempting TikTok challenge
Tom Barrack was among three men charged in New York federal court with trying to influence...
Trump ally faces federal charges in alleged attempt to benefit UAE