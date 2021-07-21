Police identify EMT critically injured during mass shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the EMT who was ambushed and critically injured in a mass shooting on Sunday, July 18.

Thinking about Jacob Dindinger, 20-year-old EMT here in Tucson who was ambushed, shot in the head, and remains in very critical condition.



That was me at 20. Just starting a career.



And he is just one of far too many young people losing their life to gun violence.



Senseless pic.twitter.com/UmuYD8IKo6 — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) July 21, 2021

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus called the shooting that left 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger in very critical condition “senseless.”

Dindinger and his partner were in an ambulance at the Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park staging as a backup for an unrelated medical call, when they were shot.

Police identified Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, as the suspect in the shootings.

Dindinger was shot in the head and the other EMT, a 21-year-old, was shot in the arm and chest and was stable.

