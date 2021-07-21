Police identify EMT critically injured during mass shooting on Tucson’s south side
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the EMT who was ambushed and critically injured in a mass shooting on Sunday, July 18.
Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus called the shooting that left 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger in very critical condition “senseless.”
Dindinger and his partner were in an ambulance at the Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park staging as a backup for an unrelated medical call, when they were shot.
Police identified Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, as the suspect in the shootings.
Dindinger was shot in the head and the other EMT, a 21-year-old, was shot in the arm and chest and was stable.
