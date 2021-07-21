Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police identify EMT critically injured during mass shooting on Tucson’s south side

Jacob Dindinger
Jacob Dindinger(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have identified the EMT who was ambushed and critically injured in a mass shooting on Sunday, July 18.

Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus called the shooting that left 20-year-old Jacob Dindinger in very critical condition “senseless.”

Dindinger and his partner were in an ambulance at the Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park staging as a backup for an unrelated medical call, when they were shot.

Police identified Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, as the suspect in the shootings.

Dindinger was shot in the head and the other EMT, a 21-year-old, was shot in the arm and chest and was stable.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.
UPDATE: Two injured in shooting near Ina, Oldfather
Lightning took out a stairwell and a tree at an apartment complex, trapping second-story...
Residents rescued after lightning strikes apartment complex stairs
TFD may likely redouble their situational awareness training. TFD crew members have access to...
Fire Chief, neighbors react to deadly mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting in Tucson...
What they are saying about the fatal shooting spree in Tucson

Latest News

(Source: National Park Service)
4 hikers hurt by lightning strike at the Grand Canyon
Motivational Mondays: Toss the scale while on a fitness journey
Motivational Mondays: Toss the scale while on a fitness journey
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
Former astronaut and Florida Senator Bill Nelson talks about his new role of serving as NASA...
NASA chief explores top space issues