Residents rescued after lightning strikes apartment complex stairs

Lightning took out a stairwell and a tree at an apartment complex, trapping second-story...
Lightning took out a stairwell and a tree at an apartment complex, trapping second-story residents inside.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Firefighters rescued residents from an apartment complex after lightning struck the building on the evening of Tuesday, July 20.

The Northwest Fire District tweeted they responded after the lightning strike took down a tree and stairwell at an apartment complex near Oracle Road and Orange Grove Road.

Firefighters moved residents on the second floor to safety.

No one was injured during the incident, according to firefighters.

