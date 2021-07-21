Salvation Army Tucson seeking donations, volunteers for cooling stations project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army Tucson is in need of water, heat relief donations and volunteers a part of the Indoor Summer Cooling Stations Project.

The project provides relief for the community in safe indoor environments and reduces the risk of exposure, dehydration, heart stroke, and other health risks association with the desert.

According to a news release, the project will serve people who experience unsheltered homelessness in the Tucson area.

The Salvation Army will provide indoor heat relief at Salvation Army sites that will include preliminary health screening, indoor respite, hygiene and sun safety items, shower facilities, meals, and housing referral service coordination.

The Salvation Army is asking for volunteers and donations of water, food, and emergency relief supplies for the homeless population. According to the release, cases of unopened water bottles, sunscreen, lip balm, hats umbrellas, sunglasses, and light-colored clothing are needed.

“We are grateful to the community for their time and generosity. This program is so valuable because it keeps our homeless citizens supplied with the necessary water and relief supplies. This project will help us immensely so we can continue our mission serving the Tucson community during this time of need,” said Tucson City Coordinators of the Salvation Army, Captain David Oh.

The project will be located at the Salvation Army Hospitality House and the Salvation Army South Community Center .

It will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through August 31.

You can donate supplies at the following locations:

Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days per week

All Nations Community Center, 1001 N Richey from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

South Community Center, 1625 S. 3rd Ave from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week through August 31

Naughton’s Plumbing, 6062 E Speedway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

