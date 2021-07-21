Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Pima, Pinal Counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County on the evening of Tuesday, July 20.

According to NWS Tucson, the warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m.

Locations under the warning include: Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State Park, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

At 9:23 p.m., meteorologists said, they spotted thunderstorms headed west near Oro Valley and the Tortolita area.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-size hail are possible.

NWS Tucson urged residents in those areas to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

