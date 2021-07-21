Advertise
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Pima, Pinal Counties

Severe thunderstorms were spotted in the Tortolita and Oro Valley areas.
Severe thunderstorms were spotted in the Tortolita and Oro Valley areas.(pexels.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:35 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Pima County and southeastern Pinal County on the evening of Tuesday, July 20.

According to NWS Tucson, the warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m.

Locations under the warning include: Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina State Park, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

At 9:23 p.m., meteorologists said, they spotted thunderstorms headed west near Oro Valley and the Tortolita area.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph and nickel-size hail are possible.

NWS Tucson urged residents in those areas to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

