Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:36 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street.

TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

Police say a man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, two people had non-life threatening injuries.

One person was in custody, and other suspects were being sought.

The shootings were across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 gathered for an outdoor watch party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.
UPDATE: Two injured in shooting near Ina, Oldfather
TFD may likely redouble their situational awareness training. TFD crew members have access to...
Fire Chief, neighbors react to deadly mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
At least two people were killed and several others were injured in a mass shooting in Tucson...
What they are saying about the fatal shooting spree in Tucson
Lightning took out a stairwell and a tree at an apartment complex, trapping second-story...
Residents rescued after lightning strikes apartment complex stairs

Latest News

U.S. officials extend non-essential travel restrictions
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance