Suns fall to Bucks in Game 6 of NBA Finals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Suns will not live to see another day.
The Bucks won their first NBA title since 1971. The Suns have never won an NBA crown but were in the Finals for the first time since 1996, when they lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.
The Bucks defeated the Suns 98 to 105.
The Suns won the opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108 before losing Game 3 120-100, Game 4 109-103 and Game 5 123-119.
NBA Finals Schedule
Tuesday, July 6
Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105
Thursday, July 8
Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108
Sunday, July 11
Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100
Wednesday, July 14
Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103
Saturday, July 17
Game 5: Bucks 123, Suns 119
Tuesday, July 20
Game 6: Suns at Bucks, Bucks lead series 3-2
Thursday, July 22
*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)
* -- if necessary
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
