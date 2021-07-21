Suns fall to Bucks in Game 6 of NBA Finals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Suns will not live to see another day.

The Bucks won their first NBA title since 1971. The Suns have never won an NBA crown but were in the Finals for the first time since 1996, when they lost to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks defeated the Suns 98 to 105.

The Suns won the opener 118-105 and Game 2 118-108 before losing Game 3 120-100 , Game 4 109-103 and Game 5 123-119 .

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Suns 118, Bucks 108

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Bucks 120, Suns 100

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Bucks 109, Suns 103

Saturday, July 17

Game 5: Bucks 123, Suns 119

Tuesday, July 20

Game 6: Suns at Bucks, Bucks lead series 3-2

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

