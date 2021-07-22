Advertise
Chipotle rolls out gold foil burritos to celebrate athletes competing in Tokyo

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrate its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011(Hand-out | Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (Gray News) - Chipotle is getting into the Olympic spirit with limited-edition gold foil wrapped burritos to celebrate American athletes competing in Tokyo.

The burrito will be available at participating locations starting Friday, July 23.

“We pride ourselves on being a go-to restaurant for many of the country’s top competitors,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a news release. “Our gold foil is symbolic of our support of American athletics and commitment to providing Real Food for Real Athletes.”

The restaurant chain is also offering free delivery on orders made via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from July 23 through Aug. 1.

Chipotle says it wants to make it easier to feed Olympic fans while they watch their favorite sporting events.

This is the first time the gold burritos are available nationwide since Chipotle celebrated its 18th anniversary and debuted them in 2011, according to the restaurant.

Chipotle celebrated American athletes in June with new digital menu items.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

