Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Fact Finders: Reinstating Mask Mandates at Work

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If your boss lifted mask mandates at work, and now with COVID cases rising wants to require masks again, can they?

In general, employers are within their rights to take measures they feel are reasonably necessary to protect their workforce. That’s according to Debora Verdier with the Cavanagh Law Firm. She says if a private employer wants to re-establish their mask requirement, they can do that.

”For example, can you require unvaccinated employees to continue to wear a mask when in the office? And the answer is yes, you can because that’s what the C-D-C is currently recommending,” she said.

What about for vaccinated people? Verdier says, employers can require masks of everyone regardless of their vaccination status.

There are some exceptions. She says one example would be, if an employee has a qualifying disability that makes wearing a mask a problem. The employer would likely need to work with them to find a reasonable accommodation. She says some potential solutions might be providing plexiglass around that employee’s work station or allowing them to work remotely.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
Eric Miller is charged with aggravated assault and first-degree burglary.
UPDATE: One charged after shooting near Ina, Oldfather
Jacob Dindinger
Police identify EMT critically injured during mass shooting on Tucson’s south side
Lightning took out a stairwell and a tree at an apartment complex, trapping second-story...
Residents rescued after lightning strikes apartment complex stairs
Brian Lannin, 16, and Samuel Salisbury Jones, 15, have been charged with first-degree murder...
Two teens charged in fatal shooting on Tucson’s east side

Latest News

FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks at Emmett J. Conrad High School in Dallas, Tuesday, June...
Jill Biden stops in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics
Canine Valley Fever Vaccine could be on the market in 2022
DANGER IN THE DUST: Valley Fever Vaccine on Horizon
A near 50-foot-tall stained glass structure, put in during the 1960s, was left in millions of...
Monsoon storm blows out massive stained glass structure in Tucson parish
Two people are dead and several other seriously injured following a mass shooting and house...
Here is the list of everyone involved in the Tucson shooting spree