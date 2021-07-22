Fact Finders: Reinstating Mask Mandates at Work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If your boss lifted mask mandates at work, and now with COVID cases rising wants to require masks again, can they?

In general, employers are within their rights to take measures they feel are reasonably necessary to protect their workforce. That’s according to Debora Verdier with the Cavanagh Law Firm. She says if a private employer wants to re-establish their mask requirement, they can do that.

”For example, can you require unvaccinated employees to continue to wear a mask when in the office? And the answer is yes, you can because that’s what the C-D-C is currently recommending,” she said.

What about for vaccinated people? Verdier says, employers can require masks of everyone regardless of their vaccination status.

There are some exceptions. She says one example would be, if an employee has a qualifying disability that makes wearing a mask a problem. The employer would likely need to work with them to find a reasonable accommodation. She says some potential solutions might be providing plexiglass around that employee’s work station or allowing them to work remotely.

