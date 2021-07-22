FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Saturday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hit or miss storms expected again for your Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. Storms will become more widespread overnight tonight through Saturday with a flash flood watch in place. Heavy rainfall and flooding will be the main concern. Temperatures fall as those storm chances go up.

THURSDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 40% rain/storm chance with a high in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Flash flood watch in place. 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 70% rain/storm chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 70% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

