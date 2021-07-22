Here is the list of everyone involved in the Tucson shooting spree

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A shooting and house fire in Tucson on Sunday, July 18 left at least two people dead and several others severely injured.

Below is a breakdown of everyone involved in the incident.

The Suspect: Leslie Stephen Scarlett

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house fire in Tucson Sunday, July 18. (Tucson Police Department)

Authorities have identified the suspect as Leslie Stephen Scarlett, a 35-year-old Tucson man with a violent criminal history.

The Tucson Police Department said Scarlett set fire to a home on South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista.

Scarlett allegedly then shot two EMTs at the Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park before going back to the home.

While there, Scarlett allegedly shot a firefighter and neighbors, who were trying to help battle the blaze.

Scarlett was later stopped by a TPD officer during a shootout.

As of July 21, Scarlett was in a Tucson-area hospital in extremely critical condition. If he survives, he will face several charges.

According to court records, Scarlett has had several run-ins with law enforcement in Pima County.

In January 2006, Scarlett was accused of an attempt to commit armed robbery. In June 2007, he was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in August 2013. While in jail, he was convicted of several disciplinary actions -- promoting prison contraband, disobeying orders and drug possession/manufacturing.

In December 2016, Scarlett was found guilty of disorderly conduct. The court dismissed a charge of assault after a plea deal was reached in September 2017.

The Officer: Danny Leon

Scarlett allegedly tried to flee the scene of the shooting and house fire in a silver SUV.

As he approached the intersection of East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue, Scarlett crashed into a TPD vehicle driven by officer Danny Leon.

After the crash, Scarlett got out of his vehicle and started shooting at officer Leon.

Leon, an eight-year veteran of the TPD, returned fire, hit Scarlett in the head and ended the threat.

In Leon’s body cam video, which can be watched below, you can see Leon performing first aid on Scarlett after the shooting.

Victim 1: Body Found In Burned Home

A body was found in the home near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista.

The Tucson Police Department said the body was too burned to determine sex or age.

Three kids connected to the home went missing after the shooting and fire, but all three were found safe Monday at a relative’s home.

TPD Chief Chris Magnus said they will not know anything until the autopsy results come out. Magnus did say a woman connected to the home and the kids is missing and presumed dead.

On July 21, KOLD reached out to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office for an update. We are waiting to hear back.

According to several social media posts and a GoFundMe account , the body belongs to Jennifer Fells. She has been called both a girlfriend and fiance of Scarlett.

Christina Runyan, who started the GoFundMe account, said she was Fells’ sister.

“On Sunday evening our family, along with many others, was changed forever in a senseless act of violence,” Runyan wrote. “Multiple innocent individuals, along with first responders, were injured and/or lost their lives in this act of violence against the community.

“My sister, Jennifer lost her life - leaving behind her three children. We are incredibly thankful for the individuals who risked their lives to try to help her and we thank god her children were not with her during this traumatic event.”

As of July 21, the fundraising drive has raised more than $7,500.

EMT 1: Jacob Dindiger

Jacob Dindiger was in his ambulance at Silverlake Park for an unrelated medical call.

The TPD said Scarlett approached the vehicle and opened fire, hitting Dindiger in the head.

As of July 21, Dindiger was fighting for his life at a local hospital.

He is a graduate of Canyon Del Oro High School.

Cade Hansen set up a GoFundMe account for Dindiger and his family. As of July 21, more than $55,000 has been raised.

EMT 2: Cassandra Moreno

Message from GMR COO Ted Van Horne to the GMR teams today: It is with the heaviest heart and deepest grief that I... Posted by Global Medical Response on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

According to Global Medical Response, the second EMT who was shot is Cassandra Moreno.

Moreno was hit in the arm and chest, but is expected to survive.

She was able to call 911 after the shooting and described the suspect and his vehicle, a silver SUV.

“Cassandra is suffering from serious, but thankfully not life-threatening wounds,” Global Medical Response said in a post. “Please continue to pray hard for both of them and their families who have not left their sides this week. They need our love and support.”

According to Dindiger’s GoFundMe account, Moreno was able to provide first aid to Dindiger, likely saving his life.

Tucson Fire Captain: Unnamed

A captain with the Tucson Fire Department was injured in the shooting.

The 17-year veteran was hit in the arm but is expected to be fine.

TFD Chief Chuck Ryan said the captain was released from the hospital Sunday night.

KOLD has reached out to TFD to talk to the injured captain.

Good Samaritan I: Cory Saunders

With a heavy heart I have to say I’ll see you later uncle Cory Michael Saunders, you were the only person I’d allow to... Posted by Ashley Reńee on Monday, July 19, 2021

Cory Michael Saunders, 44, was one of two neighbors who tried to help firefighters put out the blaze Scarlett allegedly set.

Saunders was shot in the head following an argument with Scarlett and died at the scene, according to TPD. Saunders’ young son witnessed the shooting, according to TPD Chief Chris Magnus.

Melissa Snyder, Saunder’s girlfriend, took to social media to express her grief over losing Saunders.

“I miss you too much,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to wake up from this living nightmare. How will I get through my days without your daily selfie’s to me.”

“You loved my girls like the dad they deserved! You even loved their boyfriends. You ‘loved all your kids’ as you’d say! I’m in complete and utter shock I honestly can’t even wrap my head around any of it. Every day was perfect with you my love and I will be missing you for the rest of my life! I love you so much! You died a HERO today.”

Missing you too much today babe 😭😭💔 Posted by Melissa Snyder on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Good Samaritan I: Unnamed

Another neighbor, who has not been named, also tried to help crews put out the fire.

He was grazed by a bullet but was otherwise unharmed.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the man, but he was not ready to speak about the incident.

