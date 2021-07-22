More than a dozen displaced by Monsoon storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several Tucsonans are temporarily without a home as Monsoon cleanup continues.

Tuesday’s powerful storm brought lightning, strong winds and hail (to certain part of town).

More than a dozen people were evacuated from apartments in the following complexes:

Sedona Springs on Wilmot Rd.

Park Place on Orange Grove Rd.

Park Place residents had to be rescued by firefighters after a tree toppled over, severing staircases and uprooting sidewalk. At Sedona Springs, residents recall seeing lightning strike a tree, causing it to smash into a few units. No injuries were reported at either complex. Crews are busy repairing the damage at both locations, but there is no word yet on how long tenants will have to wait to return home.

