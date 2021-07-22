Advertise
Silver Alert: Scottsdale man missing

Resal Craven was last seen driving a black Kia Soul.
Resal Craven was last seen driving a black Kia Soul.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scottsdale police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who, they say, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, July 21.

Police are searching for 79-year-old Resal Craven.

Craven was last seen at 10:30 a.m. driving a black Kia Soul with the license plate number EZ4174.

Police say he does not have his cell phone with him, and is traveling with a small dog.

Craven was described as standing at 5′11″ with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo short, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Anyone who sees him or the car is urged to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

