Two teens charged in fatal shooting on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges in connection with an attempted robbery that ended with a fatal shooting on Tucson’s east side July 14.

On Wednesday, July 21, the Tucson Police Department said Brian Lann, 16, and Samuel Salisbury Jones, 15, have been charged with first-degree murder.

The TPD said Dean Ryan Marcishak, 19, was fatally shot during an armed robbery at an apartment complex on East Broadway.

Officers searched Lann’s apartment and said they found evidence tying him to the shooting. Lann was arrested.

On July 20, investigators tied Jones to the shooting and arrested him as he was leaving a home near Southland and East Alvord.

Lann was also charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery from the July 14 incident and one count of armed robbery from an incident from earlier in the month.

Jones was also charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and a felony probation violation.

