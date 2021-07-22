Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Two teens charged in fatal shooting on Tucson’s east side

Brian Lannin, 16, and Samuel Salisbury Jones, 15, have been charged with first-degree murder...
Brian Lannin, 16, and Samuel Salisbury Jones, 15, have been charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Dean Ryan Marcischak, 19, in Tucson on July 14.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges in connection with an attempted robbery that ended with a fatal shooting on Tucson’s east side July 14.

On Wednesday, July 21, the Tucson Police Department said Brian Lann, 16, and Samuel Salisbury Jones, 15, have been charged with first-degree murder.

The TPD said Dean Ryan Marcishak, 19, was fatally shot during an armed robbery at an apartment complex on East Broadway.

Officers searched Lann’s apartment and said they found evidence tying him to the shooting. Lann was arrested.

On July 20, investigators tied Jones to the shooting and arrested him as he was leaving a home near Southland and East Alvord.

Lann was also charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery from the July 14 incident and one count of armed robbery from an incident from earlier in the month.

Jones was also charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and a felony probation violation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Scarlett, 35, is facing several charges in connection with a mass shooting and house...
Leslie Scarlett identified as suspect in mass shooting, house fire in Tucson
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Ina and Oldfather roads in Pima County.
UPDATE: Two injured in shooting near Ina, Oldfather
Lightning took out a stairwell and a tree at an apartment complex, trapping second-story...
Residents rescued after lightning strikes apartment complex stairs
Jacob Dindinger
Police identify EMT critically injured during mass shooting on Tucson’s south side
TFD may likely redouble their situational awareness training. TFD crew members have access to...
Fire Chief, neighbors react to deadly mass shooting, house fire in Tucson

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Tucson needs your help gathering water and other supplies to support...
Salvation Army Tucson seeking donations, volunteers for cooling stations project
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days Thursday through Saturday because of...
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood watch active through Saturday evening