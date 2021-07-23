FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch Extended Through Sunday Night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers continue through Sunday morning. Closed low pressure center which brought rain Saturday slowly shifts to the west. Some sunshine will help get storms going for a more typical monsoon-type day. Scattered showers with pockets of heavy rain will, again, lead to flood concerns. Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Sunday night. Temps remain 10-20 degrees below normal.

SUNDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

