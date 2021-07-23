Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch Extended Through Sunday Night

By Erin Christiansen
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:14 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers continue through Sunday morning. Closed low pressure center which brought rain Saturday slowly shifts to the west. Some sunshine will help get storms going for a more typical monsoon-type day. Scattered showers with pockets of heavy rain will, again, lead to flood concerns. Flash Flood Watch has been extended through Sunday night. Temps remain 10-20 degrees below normal.

SUNDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A decomposing body was found near the top of Tumamoc Hill in Tucson on Wednesday, July 21.
UPDATE: Decomposed body of 31-year-old man found on Tumamoc Hill
TPD investigating homicide on Tucson’s south side
First responders were called to the Pantano Wash at Harrison Road for a swift-water rescue on...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Rescue Deputies save several stranded hikers in Sabino Canyon
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Pima County road closures

Latest News

First responders were called to the Pantano Wash at Harrison Road for a swift-water rescue on...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Rescue Deputies save several stranded hikers in Sabino Canyon
The National Weather Service of Tucson has issued a flash flood watch for southern Arizona...
ACTION DAY: Flash flood warning issued for portions of Pima County until 1 a.m. Sunday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, JULY 24, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST JULY 24, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST JULY 24, 2021