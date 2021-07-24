ACTION DAY: Flash flood warning issued for portions of Pima County until 1 a.m. Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service of Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for portions of southern Arizona through 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Some of the areas included in the warning are Sahuarita and Green Valley.

NWS Tucson said 1-2 inches of rain has already fallen in the area.

There is also a flash flood watch for all of southern Arizona through Sunday night.

Also, the KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called Action Days through Sunday due to expected storms and flooding.

The biggest areas of concern for flash flooding over the next few hours are:

Sabino Canyon/Creek including Seven Falls: It is expected to reach or be near flood stage.

Santa Cruz River at Trico Road in Marana: The approaches to bridges expected to flood. High water along river berms is expected to cut off access to Sunland Gin Road and Silverbell Estates (Pinal County).

Pantano Wash in Vail: Flooding expected at the Harrison Road crossing.

San Pedro River: The area reached flood stage last week.

Gila River

The Colorado Basin River Conditions Map, which can be seen HERE , shows conditions and water flow at points along rivers and creeks.

First Alert Forecast

SATURDAY NIGHT: A flash flood watch will be in place all day with a 90 percent chance of rain. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 80s and a 60% chance of rain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, highs in the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and a 20% chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and a 30% chance of rain.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of rain with highs in the upper 90s.

