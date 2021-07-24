Advertise
Former Phoenix officer accused of assaulting handcuffed man

Police said they are still investigating the incident.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A former Phoenix officer is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a handcuffed man a week ago.

Phoenix police charged Conner Orth-Smith, 23, with aggravated assault.

Police said Orth-Smith was called to a hospital near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road around 6:45 p.m. July 16 in response to a report of a man who had refused to leave the property and gotten physical with security.

After Orth-Smith met with the man, who appeared to be intoxicated, “subsequent interaction,” led to the man being charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, police said.

Days later, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office noted its concerns about the incident to Phoenix police, who had already been investigating the incident on their own.

A review of footage from Orth-Smith’s body camera showed him physically assaulting and injuring the handcuffed man, according to police.

Orth-Smith has since resigned.

Police Chief Jeri Williams in a news release called Orth-Smith’s behavior “appalling,” and said Phoenix officers took immediate action.

“Acts like these leave a blemish on the badge and affect the noble profession of policing, making it more difficult for the men and women who police with integrity and honor,” Williams was quoted as saying.

Orth-Smith joined the department in May 2020 after graduating from the Phoenix Regional Police Academy.

Phoenix police said they are “committed to transparency and holding employees accountable for their actions.”

“This isolated incident is not reflective of the work being done by the good women and men of our agency,” Williams was quoted as saying. “They work diligently to protect the lives and property of our community.”

