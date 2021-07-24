LIVE STORM BLOG: Rescue Deputies save several stranded hikers in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most of the Tucson area avoided heavy flooding, but several flood rescues were made in Pima County Saturday.

The majority of Tucson saw a reprieve from the rain today but many rescues were made in Pima County as the Sahuarita area and Green Valley saw some flash flooding.

Over the past 72 hours the Tucson area has received just over 2.50 inches of rain, which brings this year’s monsoon rainfall total to 4.45 inches.

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called for First Alert Action Days through Sunday due to the expected storms.

Stranded Hikers in Sabino Canyon

Pima County Search and Rescue was called to save several hikers who had become stranded after trails became too flooded in Sabino Canyon Saturday night.

Rescue deputies recommend avoiding trails with water crossings because shallow water can quickly become impassable.

Rescue deputies and The Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued several stranded hikers in Sabino Canyon. Flooding will continue. Shallow water at the start of your hike may become impassable by the time you return. For your safety, avoid trails with water crossings. pic.twitter.com/6ybehNuiAE — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) July 25, 2021

Rescuers are searching for a 4-year-old girl who went missing during a severe storm in Pima, Arizona. The girl disappeared late Thursday night after she was washed away by floodwaters.

The southern Arizona community has set up a Facebook group to aid in the search. According to the posts, her name is Maci.

Just some of the efforts by the community are: volunteering to aid in the search, donating equipment (kayaks, panchos and wet suits), collecting pictures and messages for the family and opening a cafe for the searchers.

According to the Pima Police Department, a woman and her children were stranded in their vehicle in the Cottonwood Wash. The family was on the roof of the vehicle when it was pushed downstream.

Rescuers were able to save everyone except for a 4-year-old child.

Multiple agencies are searching for the child, including Graham County Sheriff’s Office, Graham County Search and Rescue, Cochise County Search and Rescue, Thatcher Police Department, Safford Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and LifeNet and Air Vac Helicopters.

Mess In Green Valley

The Green Valley area took a real beating when the storms passed through Thursday night.

At least 3,000 people were left without power, but TEP crews worked hard to restore the grid.

For Green Valley residents, TEP handed out ice starting at the Safeway on West Continental Road.

Crews from the Green Valley and Drexel Heights fire districts were also hard at work rescuing people and clearing the road.

AMAZING! This is what Green Valley Fire District and Drexel Heights Fire District crews had to deal with after the... Posted by KOLD News 13 on Friday, July 23, 2021

Sky 13 Surveys Flooding

We launched Sky 13 to check out the flooding in the Marana area Friday afternoon.

We checked out the CDO Wash near La Cholla and Hartman Road near Cortaro. On Hartman, motorists could be seen going around the barries to get through the flooded road.

Wildlife Deal With Flooding

It wasn’t just humans fighting Mother Nature during the storms.

Daniel Juarez spotted some javelina having trouble on the banks of the Rillito River in Tucson early Friday, July 23.

In Show Low, the storms knocked down several fences leading to a herd of cattle on the road.

ONLY IN ARIZONA: The Show Low Police Department shared photos of cattle that escaped during storms there. "Flood control, fence-mending and herding cattle ... all in a day's work for our officers at SLPD." Posted by KOLD News 13 on Friday, July 23, 2021

East Andrada Road Destroyed

A portion of East Andrada Road near Vail was destroyed by floods. A car also got washed away, but the people inside were able to escape safely.

LOOK AT THIS! A portion of East Andrada Road, just south of Vail, got destroyed by a wall of water during storms. A car was washed away too, but the people inside were able to escape. (Source: Sean O'Mordha) Posted by KOLD News 13 on Friday, July 23, 2021

Road Closures

Several roads in Pima County had to be closed due to flooding and debris.

Authorities and first responders are asking residents to stay off the road, if possible. If you must drive, please remember to avoid flooded roads and give yourself more time to arrive safely.

While Arizona does have a “Stupid Motorist Law,” it is rarely enforced.

Swift-Water Rescues

The Tucson Fire Department crews were called to the Pantano Wash at Harrison Road for a report of a person stranded on a sandbar.

The person made it out of the wash, but no additional information was immediately available.

TFD had earlier reported its crews already rescued 11 people, two dogs and two cats in swift-water emergencies overnight.

In one rescue, a driver was rescued from a pickup that became stranded in a wash at Escalante Road and Sarnoff Drive on the east side.

Tucson Fire Department crews rescued 11 people, 2 dogs, and 2 cats from swift water emergencies overnight last night. Great job to our crews and our partners at Northwest Fire and Golder Ranch Fire! — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the Northwest Fire District pulled two people from the Rillito.

No additional information was immediately available regarding the conditions of those who were rescued.

Water Rescue: Two individuals pulled from the Rillito River.



Crews have responded to several swift water incidents and reports of stranded vehicles. Please use caution if you encounter flooded roadways as you head out the door this morning. pic.twitter.com/aoUXlYN8MS — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 23, 2021

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Rillito to search for a man and woman who were reportedly caught in a flash flood near La Cañada.

PCSD later confirmed the two were rescued by Northwest Fire District.

Pima County Sheriff’s Dept working a swift water rescue in the Rillito River near La Canada.



I’m told they’re looking for a man and woman @KOLDNews pic.twitter.com/cGLfGr3SHm — Jasmine Ramirez (@JasmineKOLD13) July 23, 2021

A van got stuck on Manville Road in Picture Rocks early Friday, July 23. (Jason Shumsky)

School Bus Delays

The Vail School District said all schools are open, but advised students bus service likely would be delayed for people living in flood-prone areas.

Friday was the first day of the school year for the district’s high schools.

There are numerous road closures and roadway delays in the Vail area due to last night’s storm. Areas south of I10 and... Posted by Vail School District on Friday, July 23, 2021

Storm Video And Photos

The Tucson area is seeing severe thunderstorms ahead of weather that, some say, could be compared this weekend to the 2006 floods .

Power Outages

Crews from Tucson Electric Power worked throughout the area trying to restore power to hundreds of customers in several neighborhoods in Tucson, Sahuarita and Green Valley.

For the customers without power in the Green Valley area, TEP is handing out ice starting at 9:30 a.m. at Safeway at 260 W. Continental Road.

Last night's storm damaged nearly 50 poles, leaving about 3,000 customers without power this morning. Crews worked overnight to restore service to as many customers as possible and repair efforts continue this morning. Follow our outage map for updates: https://t.co/HkAcMVwQnB pic.twitter.com/aWK3ys4RJ6 — TEP (@TEPenergy) July 23, 2021

