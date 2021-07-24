Prayer vigil planned for EMT shot last weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is planning to gather this weekend to pray for the 20-year-old EMT who was among those ambushed in the mass shooting on Sunday, July 18.

A prayer vigil for Jacob Dindinger is planned for 6:30 p.m. July 25 at Banner University Medical Center near the flagpole at the main entrance.

Dindinger has been in critical condition since, authorities said, Leslie Scarlett shot him in the head and another EMT in the arm and chest while their ambulance was staged at Quincie Douglas Center at Silverlake Park, before heading to a home on East Irene Vista that was on fire and shooting at firefighters and neighbors who were trying to extinguish the blaze.

Scarlett was wounded at the scene when he got into a shootout with a Tucson police officer, and died on Thursday.

Dindinger’s family, in a statement posted on social media, said he was born in Long Beach, Calif. and moved to El Paso as a child before settling in Tucson, where he graduated in 2019 from Canyon del Oro High School.

His older brother, Bryan Presetti, is a firefighter/engineer, the family said, and Dindinger decided he wanted to become an EMT after visiting him in Long Beach, Calif. Dindinger then enrolled in the EMT program at Pima Community College and became a certified EMT in the state shortly after.

Dindinger was hired in March at American Medical Response, and had plans to attend paramedic school.

“Jacob’s long-term dream and goal was to be a firefighter just like his older brother, but he wanted to accomplish that goal quicker than Bryan,” the family said. “This shows the drive and determination that Jacob has.”

