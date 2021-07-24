Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
TPD investigating homicide on Tucson’s south side

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to a home in the 4400 block of South 7th Ave for a report of a shooting just after 10:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in front of the home with signs of gunshot trauma and immediately began rendering aid.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was identified as 43-year-old Ruben Chavarria Valenzuela.

According to evidence and witness statements, police believe Valenzuela was standing outside a residence when he was struck by gunfire.

At this time, investigators believe the shooting was not a random act and are actively pursuing leads.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

