UPDATE: Death of man found on Tumamoc Hill is ‘undetermined’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man found dead on Tummoc Hull last week was identified on Tuesday, July 27.

The University of Arizona Police Department said the decomposing body of Bryan Curtis Long, 31, was found near the top of the hill on July 21.

The UAPD said the cause of death is undetermined but Long’s body showed no signs of obvious trauma or foul play.

