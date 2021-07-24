Advertise
UPDATE: Death of man found on Tumamoc Hill is ‘undetermined’

A decomposing body was found near the top of Tumamoc Hill in Tucson on Wednesday, July 21.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man found dead on Tummoc Hull last week was identified on Tuesday, July 27.

The University of Arizona Police Department said the decomposing body of Bryan Curtis Long, 31, was found near the top of the hill on July 21.

The UAPD said the cause of death is undetermined but Long’s body showed no signs of obvious trauma or foul play.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

