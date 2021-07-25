FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After an active 72 hours, we will see fewer showers and storms to start the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our low pressure system that brought record rainfall to southern Arizona is pushing west-northwest. Some drying behind that system will keep our rain and storm chances on the lower end for the first half of the work week before better chances return by Thursday.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

