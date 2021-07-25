Salvation Army Tucson distributes new clothing, school supplies to 100 children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army of Tucson teamed up with Walmart and provided new clothes to 100 underprivileged children on the morning of Saturday, July 24.

The annual Child Spree event aims to help students start school with new clothes and school supplies for children from K-12.

“This year is a tough year and a good year that we’re going back to school because of Covid, and the kids need it, they need to be pumped to go back because they’ve been out for so long, and I think most of them are,” said Carolyn LeCocq of the Salvation Army.

Volunteers and staff helped the children pick out $100 worth of clothing and they also received a new backpack full of supplies.

“We are grateful to the community for their time and generosity and for their consistent help to the children of Tucson this summer. This program is so valuable because it keeps our children citizens supplied with the necessary school supplies for online and in class sessions,” said Captain Ellen Oh, Salvation Army Tucson City Coordination Officer.

A special thanks to Geico, Jim Click and Cox Community, the sponsors of this event.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.