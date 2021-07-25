UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The search ended Monday, July 26, for a 4-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters during a severe storm in Pima, Arizona.

The child, named Maci, “did not survive the incident,” according to the Pima Police Department.

Pima police said a woman and her children were on the roof of their vehicle Thursday, July 22, when it was pushed downstream. Rescuers were able to save everyone except Maci.

No further information was immediately available.

