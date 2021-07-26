Advertise
Arizona’s first 420-friendly hotel opens in Phoenix

The hotel offers a ride service to a local dispensary.

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A budding new hotel in Phoenix is open for business. And managers say it’s offering a service guests can’t get anywhere else in Arizona.

The Clarendon Hotel and Spa in downtown Phoenix is the state’s first “cannabis-friendly” hotel in the state, hotel managers told AZ family on Sunday, July 25.

The hotel boasts cannabis sleeping rooms on its west side, where guests can partake in edibles and vape, and use flower in designated areas. The hotel will also offer a ride service to drive guests to a dispensary, where they can also rent pipes and bongs.

Each of the cannabis rooms contain a “scrubber,” managers say, which recirculates the air.

Chef Drew Tingley, who was on the 19th season of “Hell’s Kitchen,” and Chef Derek Upton, known as “Arizona’s Cannabis Chef,” are hosting a six-course dinner with cannabis-infused cuisine on Monday, July 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be got at Event Hi using they key phrase “Elevated Under the Stars.”

Tingley and Upton say they are working to educate the public on the health benefits of marijuana, and say it has replaced prescription medication for depression, anxiety and other health issues.

Rooms can be booked by calling 602-252-7363 or going to www.budandbreakfast.com.

Cigarette smoking is not allowed in any hotel rooms.

