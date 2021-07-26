Advertise
Driver survives when 4-foot metal pole smashes through windshield

By KPNX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:36 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (KPNX) - A Phoenix woman is afraid to get behind the wheel again after narrowly surviving when a metal pole from a fallen load smashed into her windshield, impaling her car.

Mandy Poff was about to get off Arizona State Route 51 in Phoenix on Thursday when a white work truck in front of her hit a bump. A 4-foot metal pole in its back trailer flew out, bounced on the ground and straight up into Poff’s windshield.

“Glass just showered down on me,” Poff said. “My whole body felt like pins and needles. It hasn’t all sunk in yet.”

The pole impaled her car, missing her head by inches.

“It did feel very much like slow-mo. I can picture it coming by my face and that feeling and the sound of the glass. That’s hard to get out of your head. It just keeps replaying,” Poff said.

A driver behind her pulled over and called 911.

“I remember the paramedics telling me, ‘I can’t believe you’re alive. I can’t believe you made it through this. You’re so lucky,’” Poff said.

Meanwhile, Poff called her husband, Justin, who says he was terrified by the whole incident.

“I wanted my whole life with this person, and even the idea of it being cut short is terrifying. It’s hard not to get angry. It’s hard not to be hurt,” he said.

The couple are both upset that the driver carrying the metal pole didn’t stop.

“I’m terrified to get back in my car,” Poff said. “If he would have taken just a few minutes to secure his load, this wouldn’t have happened.”

Poff hasn’t been back on the road since and can’t bring herself to look at the photos. Though scared and shaken, she is a survivor.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

