FIRST ALERT FORECAST: drier and warmer to kick off the work week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our low pressure system that brought record rainfall to southern Arizona has moved out and that will leave us with a warming and drying trend for the beginning of the week. Storm chances are isolated through Wednesday, with higher chances later this week and into the weekend. This will be more of a typical set up with afternoon storms.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

