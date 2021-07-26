Monsoon cleanup efforts underway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a weekend of monsoon storms, Pima County Public Works crews are working to clean up the damage.

“The first stage is getting the roads open, getting it off the road. Then we continue loading the sand or sediment up and transporting it away from the area,” said Robert Lane, the Public Works Division Manager for Pima County.

The crews expect to be finished with cleanup efforts sometime this week. They’ll work to clean up trash, debris and sediment from the roads and make necessary repairs.

“The amount of trash in the river, especially when the water is gone, you can really see it. There’s everything from shopping carts to recycling bins, to huge foam pads,” said Francisca James-Hernandez, a Tucson resident.

However she says, the positives that come with monsoon far outweigh the negatives.

“I know we don’t get this water very often and I’m just trying to enjoy it a long as it’s here,” she said.

Other Tucsonans agree.

“Such a poor monsoon last year. Our wildlife and plants needed it. I just love it and we all love it,” said Sylvia Lee, also of Tucson.

Born and raised in Tucson, Lee is thrilled that the Rillito is flowing and is hitting the Loop to catch a glimpse of it.

“It’s an event for Tucson and this is an event we look forward to every summer,” she said.

The county says provisional data shows the recent flows were the equivalent to the flood of 1993.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.