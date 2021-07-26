Advertise
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours

Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle for several hours.(Scottsdale Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man has been accused of leaving a body in his vehicle for hours before driving the victim to the hospital.

According to AZ Family, 39-year-old Daniel Kermmoade arrived at a hospital with a body in the front seat on July 21.

Kermmoade told authorities he approached the man at a Phoenix gas station the night before to buy fentanyl.

The Scottsdale Police Department said the men used the drug together in Kermmoade’s vehicle before heading to an apartment complex. Kermmoade allegedly agreed to let the man stay in the vehicle overnight.

Kermmoade said he woke up the next day and checked on the victim and noticed the man was having trouble breathing.

Kermmoade then drove to a grocery store to get Narcan, a drug used to block the effects of opioids, but the store was closed.

Kermmoade then allegedly went back to his apartment and stayed inside for several hours before returning to check on the victim. Kermmoade said that is when he realized the man was dead, so he drove to the hospital.

According to court documents, Kermmoade was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and submitting a false police report.

Kermmoade had initially told investigators when he came out of his apartment in the afternoon, he found the man unresponsive inside his.

