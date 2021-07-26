Prayer vigil held for EMT critically injured in mass shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community gathered at Banner University Medical Center to pray for 20-year-old EMT Jacob Dindinger. He is still fighting for his life after he was shot in the head in a mass shooting in Tucson’s south side July 18.

“We’re hoping and praying that we get the miracle that we desperately need for Jacob to wake up,” said his aunt Cindy Dindinger-Mendoza.

The Tucson Fire Department drove past showing its support. Dindinger-Mendoza teared up thinking about her nephew’s dream of one day becoming a firefighter just like his older brother. She said their family has felt an incredible outpouring of support.

“Every day we wake up to beautiful messages from all over the country and quite frankly all over the world,” she said. “We have heard from Scotland, from Russia, from England, from Germany.”

Irma Gonzalez organized the vigil without having ever met the family until Sunday evening.

“My son was an EMT also, and two years ago he was at this hospital fighting for his life,” Gonzalez said.

She said hearing Dindinger’s story hit too close to home.

“Putting their lives at risk to save others, that was an emotional thought,” she said.

Members in the community are all joining together and rooting for Dindinger’s recovery.

“We’ve seen it with unfortunate tragedies in the past,” said Jeremy Karnap, an interim battalion chief at the Tucson Fire Department. “The cool part is people do rally together and really become one big family.”

Find a GoFundMe page set up for Jacob Dindinger, here. Another GoFundMe page is set up for his EMT partner, 21-year-old Cassandra Moreno, who was shot in the arm and chest and is in stable condition. Donate to Moreno, here.

