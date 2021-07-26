Advertise
Rev. Jesse Jackson, dozens others arrested after march in Phoenix

‘Police arrested us, gave us our rights. We are willing to pay the price to help our nation,’ Jackson said.
Rev. Jesse Jackson and several others were arrested after a civil rights march outside of Sen....
Rev. Jesse Jackson and several others were arrested after a civil rights march outside of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office in Phoenix Monday, July 26.(AZ Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rev. Jesse Jackson and several others were temporarily arrested after a civil rights march outside of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s office in Phoenix Monday, July 26.

Rev. Jarrett Maupin confirmed the arrests to Arizona’s Family.

“Reverend Barber and Reverend Jesse Jackson are being arrested along with all the other diligent people who are here to talk to Kyrsten Sinema about the filibuster. All these people here get credit for having this rally. It has been a very successful one, and they will be getting out momentarily. They will arrest everyone in there on trespassing charges only,” said Maupin.

Jackson spoke with Arizona’s Family and confirmed that police did arrest him. “Police arrested us, gave us our rights. We are willing to pay the price to help our nation.”

Jackson says that marches are happening all over the country Monday. If Jackson was able to speak with Sinema, he says he would hope to tell her to get on the right side of history and fix some of the civil rights era issues today by helping to change the voting rights act.

Maupin said that Sinema’s office was closed and locked up. The owner of the property where Sinema’s office is located is privately owned, and the owners were the ones who called the police to remove every one. The march started at Kachina Park in Phoenix around 9 a.m. and ended at Sinema’s office.

“We are gathering a diverse coalition of progressive individuals to demand that Sen. Sinema vote to end the filibuster and do her part, as our elected Democrat Senator, to restore the Voting Rights Act. The time is always now to do what is right, empower the disenfranchised. The filibuster is very important part of our society, and they need to figure out how to fix it or nix it,” says Maupin.

“We have seen the fruits of regressive politics in Washington D.C. It is time to return to progressive policies that will result in people earning living wages, having affordable housing, and being able to vote without impediments. The Senate Filibuster is being used to obstruct the will of the American people. The filibuster is being used by Republicans to delay forming a more perfect Union. Obstructionist-minded senators should not be allowed to hold peace, prosperity, and equity hostage. The continued refusal to eliminate the filibuster and fully restore the Voting Rights Act is having a direct negative impact on the lives of people of color, the poor, and the working poor. Senator Sinema needs to know this,”

A spokesperson for Senator Sinema’s office provided the following statement:

“The filibuster compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles. To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act (voting-rights legislation I support and have co-sponsored), I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the Senate minority?”

Arizona’s Family reached out to Phoenix police for more information about the arrests. Everyone detained were cited and released, Maupin said.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

