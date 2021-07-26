UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after, they say, a passerby found a body at Flowing Wells Park.

Deputies said in a news release they were called to the park around 1 a.m. Monday, July 26 in response to a report about someone lying on the ground at the park, which is located in the 5500 block of North Shannon Road.

When they arrived, they said, they found 23-year-old Quintin Barreto, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He had “obvious” signs of trauma, according to deputies.

Detectives have collected evidence from the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Barreto’s death is urged to contact deputies by calling 911. Callers can give anonymous tips at 88-CRIME.

No additional information was immediately available.

