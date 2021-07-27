Arizona Bowl names Barstool Sports as title sponsor, broadcast partner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Executives with the Arizona Bowl announced on Tuesday, July 27, that national digital media company Barstool Sports has been signed as the title sponsor and and exclusive broadcast partner.

Bowl executive director Kym Adair called Barstool Sports an ideal strategic fit with the “soul of our bowl” because of its position in sports and entertainment and investments in charitable causes.

“This game-changing partnership with Barstool Sports will literally change the landscape of the bowl for years to come, connecting our history of leading-edge innovation that showcases the grand traditions of football to Barstool’s unmatched creative content power and streaming services,” said Adair.

Launched in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, Barstool Sports boasts 1.5 billion average monthly social views and 6.9 million average monthly podcast listeners. Barstool Sports was ranked this year as the third-largest sports media publisher in the country as reported by Shareablee.

In addition to the sponsorship agreement, Barstool Sports will hold exclusive broadcast rights and will be streaming the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl live on BarstoolSports.com and its associated digital platforms. Adair says the bowl’s new sponsor has committed to leverage all of the power of their platforms to make the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl experience one unlike any other that will reach millions.

“This will bring many millions of fresh eyes to Tucson, translating to a major advertisement for our city and state,” she said.

This year’s game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium, featuring teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences. For more information visit www.TheArizonaBowl.com

