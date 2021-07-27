Advertise
Deputies: Woman dead after being hit by truck

Deputies were investigating a day after the incident.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman has died on after, authorities say, she was hit by a truck while walking on Sunday, July 25.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said Monday in a news release a Ford pickup truck was headed west on Lambert Lane, near Avra Valley Drive, around 6:20 p.m. when it hit a woman alongside the road.

Deputies said 57-year-old Elise Couderc was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

As of Monday, deputies said, no arrests have been made and neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

