Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Does natural immunity stand up to COVID-19 variants?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:30 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you had the original strain of COVID-19, your body built up an immune response.

However, the virus has mutated into something even worse with the delta variant.

People are wondering if their natural immunity is enough to stop a second infection?

Dr. Sean Elliott with Tucson Medical Center said that depends on a number of factors.

More KOLD News 13 Fact Finder stories

Time is one consideration.

Elliott said the more time that’s passed since the body mounted a response, the more the body calms down. When that happens there’s a chance the virus could get past your immune system.

Another factor is if the original symptoms were mild or asymptomatic. That could also make it easier for reinfection.

It also depends on if the person got the vaccine.

Elliott explained how natural immunity differs from vaccine immunity.

”General infection with the coronavirus causes a very appropriate immune response with antibodies etc,” he said. “But those antibodies are sort of spread thin and it doesn’t take much to get through that defensive line versus vaccine-associated antibodies.

“You get monster immunity for the one exact part of the virus which allows it to be pathogenic and that monster immunity is lasting for months to at last count, over a year.”

Elliott urged anyone who has natural immunity to get the vaccine to limit the chances of getting COVID again.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park
Faith Moore
UPDATE: Fire officials identify teen girl swept away in floodwaters near Cottonwood
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours
The hotel offers a ride service to a local dispensary.
Arizona’s first 420-friendly hotel opens in Phoenix

Latest News

Marijuana legalization linked to higher home values
Marijuana legalization linked to higher home values
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26
Deputies were investigating a day after the incident.
Deputies: Woman dead after being hit by truck
An online petition asking for the public’s support of the union has more than 500 signatures, a...
Tucson restaurant workers could form first union of its kind in AZ
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West