Family of Jennifer Fells, one of victims of Tucson mass shooting, issues statement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Jennifer Fells, one of the victims of the mass shooting in Tucson last week, issued a statement on Monday, July 26.

Fells was found shot in a burned home near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista on Sunday, July 18.

Leslie Scarlett, Fells’ finance, was accused of shooting Fells and five other people. Cory Saunders, a Good Samaratian who was trying to help put out the house fire, died and Jacob Dindinger, an EMT, is in extremely critical condition.

Scarlett, who was shot by an officer from the Tucson Police Department, died days after the incident.

Fells’ family said it has started a GoFundMe account for her three children “as they move forward in their lives without their mother.” You can donate by going to https://gofund.me/31053be5 . As of July 26, close to $12,000 has been raised.

Below is the full statement from Fells’ family.

”As one of the families affected by the events that took place in Tucson on Sunday, July 18, 2021 we would like to start off by sharing our condolences with all of the other families and victims who were directly, or indirectly, affected by the tragic events that transpired on Sunday.

As the family of Jennifer, we would like to thank our friends, family and the Tucson community for their support and assistance during such a difficult time.

Like many in the Tucson Community, we are devastated by the events that took place in this neighborhood on Sunday. We too have many questions about this horrific situation, however, we trust both TPD and TFD will work diligently and effectively to seek answers for all of the victims and their families.

Furthermore, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the neighbors in the area who risked their lives to assist others, specifically we would like to thank Cory Saunders, who lost his life attempting to help Jennifer. Also, we would to recognize and thank all first responders - who put their lives in danger every day in service to their communities.

Finally, we appreciate the continued support and understanding of the Tucson Community as our family works together to best support Jennifer’s three children during this difficult time in their lives.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.