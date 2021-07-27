Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Family of Jennifer Fells, one of victims of Tucson mass shooting, issues statement

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Jennifer Fells, one of the victims of the mass shooting in Tucson last week, issued a statement on Monday, July 26.

Fells was found shot in a burned home near South Campbell Avenue and East Irene Vista on Sunday, July 18.

Leslie Scarlett, Fells’ finance, was accused of shooting Fells and five other people. Cory Saunders, a Good Samaratian who was trying to help put out the house fire, died and Jacob Dindinger, an EMT, is in extremely critical condition.

Scarlett, who was shot by an officer from the Tucson Police Department, died days after the incident.

Fells’ family said it has started a GoFundMe account for her three children “as they move forward in their lives without their mother.” You can donate by going to https://gofund.me/31053be5. As of July 26, close to $12,000 has been raised.

Below is the full statement from Fells’ family.

”As one of the families affected by the events that took place in Tucson on Sunday, July 18, 2021 we would like to start off by sharing our condolences with all of the other families and victims who were directly, or indirectly, affected by the tragic events that transpired on Sunday.

As the family of Jennifer, we would like to thank our friends, family and the Tucson community for their support and assistance during such a difficult time.

Like many in the Tucson Community, we are devastated by the events that took place in this neighborhood on Sunday. We too have many questions about this horrific situation, however, we trust both TPD and TFD will work diligently and effectively to seek answers for all of the victims and their families.

Furthermore, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the neighbors in the area who risked their lives to assist others, specifically we would like to thank Cory Saunders, who lost his life attempting to help Jennifer. Also, we would to recognize and thank all first responders - who put their lives in danger every day in service to their communities.

Finally, we appreciate the continued support and understanding of the Tucson Community as our family works together to best support Jennifer’s three children during this difficult time in their lives.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park
Faith Moore
UPDATE: Fire officials identify teen girl swept away in floodwaters near Cottonwood
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours
The hotel offers a ride service to a local dispensary.
Arizona’s first 420-friendly hotel opens in Phoenix

Latest News

Marijuana legalization linked to higher home values
Marijuana legalization linked to higher home values
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Monday, July 26
Deputies were investigating a day after the incident.
Deputies: Woman dead after being hit by truck
An online petition asking for the public’s support of the union has more than 500 signatures, a...
Tucson restaurant workers could form first union of its kind in AZ
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West