FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of storms late week.

By Erin Christiansen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bit more storm coverage today as the low pressure that brought us all the weekend rain moves north along the west coast nudging the Four Corners high pressure to the east. Storms develop over the mountains southeast, pushing northwest. Watching for a low to rotate in to Arizona from Texas late week. This may enhance storms closer to weekend.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

