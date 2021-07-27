Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019

Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his...
Defendant Nathaniel Rowland sits with his attorney Alicia Goode during closing arguments in his trial on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C. Rowland is accused of killing Samantha Josephson after luring her into his car in March 2019.(Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been convicted of abducting and murdering the woman who mistook his car for her Uber ride in 2019.

A jury on Tuesday found Nathaniel Rowland guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student disappeared in March 2019. Her body was found less than a day later in remote woods.

Prosecutors said Rowland had trapped Josephson in the car with childproof locks that could only be opened from the outside and then stabbed her more than 100 times.

Defense attorneys argued that none of Rowland’s DNA was found on the victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Jennifer Fells was shot and killed in Tucson on Sunday, July 18. Authorities said she was one...
Family of Jennifer Fells, one of victims of Tucson mass shooting, issues statement

Latest News

An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
Amtrak expansion
Amtrak on track for Tucson to Phoenix service
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers
Nationwide school bus driver shortage felt in Tucson
School bus driver shortage felt in southern Arizona