Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead, one injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield

Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
Ryan Airfield is southwest of Tucson off of SR 86.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:26 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport Authority said one person died and another was critically injured in a crash at Ryan Airfield on Tuesday morning, July 27.

According to TAA, a Long-EZ aircraft with two people on board crashed at 7:15 a.m. near runway 6R.

The injured person was taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment.

Ryan Airfield is located on SR86 southwest of Tucson.

The National Transportation Safety Board is responding to the scene. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Jennifer Fells was shot and killed in Tucson on Sunday, July 18. Authorities said she was one...
Family of Jennifer Fells, one of victims of Tucson mass shooting, issues statement

Latest News

KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
Amtrak expansion
Amtrak on track for Tucson to Phoenix service
Nationwide school bus driver shortage felt in Tucson
School bus driver shortage felt in southern Arizona
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of storms late week.
Flood warnings are in effect across Tucson.
LIVE STORM BLOG: Rescue underway at Sabino Canyon