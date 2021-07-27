UPDATE: One dead, one injured in plane crash at Ryan Airfield

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport Authority said one person died and another was critically injured in a crash at Ryan Airfield on Tuesday morning, July 27.

According to TAA, a Long-EZ aircraft with two people on board crashed at 7:15 a.m. near runway 6R.

The injured person was taken to a Tucson hospital for treatment.

Ryan Airfield is located on SR86 southwest of Tucson.

The National Transportation Safety Board is responding to the scene. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

