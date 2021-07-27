Advertise
Tucson Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

The Tucson Jazz institute is slated to perform on January 17.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival released the lineup for its 2022 events on Saturday, July 24 at a special event at the Rialto Theater that evening.

The festival, which is returning after a two-year-hiatus, will include eight mainstage acts from around the world at six different venues. This is the festival’s eighth season.

HSL Properties in a news release announced Jon Batiste as the headliner.

Women will also “take center stage,” with well-known performers like Loni Hall and Dianne Reeves, as well as up-and-coming artists like French jazz singer Cyrille Amilee.

Additional acts and venues ae still being confirmed, per HSL properties, but the lineup as of July 2021 includes:

  • Friday, January 14: Dave Stryker - 8 Track, Eric Alexander - Sax and Strings at the Fox Tucson Theatre
  • Saturday, January 15: Cyrille Amilee, Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s Nojo y. Opening act Tucson Jazz Ellington Band at the Fox Tucson Theatre
  • Saturday, January 15: Jazz Jam at Hotel Congress
  • Sunday, January 16: Pre-show event “Arpeggio,” with music, food and drinks at The Citizen Hotel.
  • Sunday, January 16: Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin at the Fox Tucson Theatre.
  • Monday, January 17: Downtown Tucson Jazz Fiesta feat. Kendrick Scott, TJF Artist in Residence with UA Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble and the Tucson Jazz Institute.
  • Thursday. January 20: Spanish Harlem Orchestra with special guest Sergio Mendoza and Friends at the Rialto Theatre.
  • Friday, January 21: Jon Batiste, presented with Arizona Arts Live at Centennial Hall.
  • Saturday, January 22: An Afternoon of Jazz at the Hotel Congress Plaza.
  • Saturday, January 22: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at the Rialto Theatre.
  • Saturday, January 23: Dianne Reeves at the Leo Rich Theatre

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

