Tucson Jazz Festival announces 2022 lineup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival released the lineup for its 2022 events on Saturday, July 24 at a special event at the Rialto Theater that evening.

The festival, which is returning after a two-year-hiatus, will include eight mainstage acts from around the world at six different venues. This is the festival’s eighth season.

HSL Properties in a news release announced Jon Batiste as the headliner.

Women will also “take center stage,” with well-known performers like Loni Hall and Dianne Reeves, as well as up-and-coming artists like French jazz singer Cyrille Amilee.

Additional acts and venues ae still being confirmed, per HSL properties, but the lineup as of July 2021 includes:

Friday, January 14: Dave Stryker - 8 Track, Eric Alexander - Sax and Strings at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Saturday, January 15: Cyrille Amilee, Adonis Rose and the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s Nojo y. Opening act Tucson Jazz Ellington Band at the Fox Tucson Theatre

Saturday, January 15: Jazz Jam at Hotel Congress

Sunday, January 16: Pre-show event “Arpeggio,” with music, food and drinks at The Citizen Hotel.

Sunday, January 16: Lee Ritenour and Dave Grusin at the Fox Tucson Theatre.

Monday, January 17: Downtown Tucson Jazz Fiesta feat. Kendrick Scott, TJF Artist in Residence with UA Fred Fox Jazz Ensemble and the Tucson Jazz Institute.

Thursday. January 20: Spanish Harlem Orchestra with special guest Sergio Mendoza and Friends at the Rialto Theatre.

Friday, January 21: Jon Batiste, presented with Arizona Arts Live at Centennial Hall.

Saturday, January 22: An Afternoon of Jazz at the Hotel Congress Plaza.

Saturday, January 22: Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at the Rialto Theatre.

Saturday, January 23: Dianne Reeves at the Leo Rich Theatre

