Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men face charges after, authorities say, they tried to sexually exploit young teens last week.

The Southeast Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar on July 22 and David Andrew Thomas Suitts the next day after numerous law enforcement agencies allegedly caught them in an online chat operation.

Both Zeledon-Sobalavar, 37, and Suitts, 29, were each charged with attempted sexual contact with a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

According to a release, Zeledon-Sobalavar traveled from the Phoenix area to Sierra Vista to meet and have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He was arrested when he arrived at the meet-up spot.

Suitts was arrested at his Sierra Vista home after allegedly arranging a 14-year-old girl to go there for sex.

Homeland Security, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command’s Major Cybercrime Unit, U.S. Marshals, Sierra Vista Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

“These joint arrests demonstrate the need for law enforcement agencies to work together to identify and weed out alleged child predators in communities,” HSI special agent in charge Scott Brown said. “HSI is committed to protecting children and will stop at nothing to ensure their safety.”

Zeledon-Sobalavar and Suitts were booked into the Cochise County Jail, where they remained Tuesday. Zeledon-Sobalavar is held without bond and Suitts’ bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about child sex crimes should contact their local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

