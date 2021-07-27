Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Arizona men caught trying to have sex with teen girls

David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get...
David Andrew Thomas Suitts and Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar are accused of using the internet to get minors to have sex with them.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men face charges after, authorities say, they tried to sexually exploit young teens last week.

The Southeast Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar on July 22 and David Andrew Thomas Suitts the next day after numerous law enforcement agencies allegedly caught them in an online chat operation.

Both Zeledon-Sobalavar, 37, and Suitts, 29, were each charged with attempted sexual contact with a minor and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

According to a release, Zeledon-Sobalavar traveled from the Phoenix area to Sierra Vista to meet and have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He was arrested when he arrived at the meet-up spot.

Suitts was arrested at his Sierra Vista home after allegedly arranging a 14-year-old girl to go there for sex.

Homeland Security, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command’s Major Cybercrime Unit, U.S. Marshals, Sierra Vista Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the operation.

“These joint arrests demonstrate the need for law enforcement agencies to work together to identify and weed out alleged child predators in communities,” HSI special agent in charge Scott Brown said. “HSI is committed to protecting children and will stop at nothing to ensure their safety.”

Zeledon-Sobalavar and Suitts were booked into the Cochise County Jail, where they remained Tuesday. Zeledon-Sobalavar is held without bond and Suitts’ bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about child sex crimes should contact their local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Search ends tragically for missing 4-year-old girl in Graham County
Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies are at Flowing Wells Park, 5510 N. Shannon Road, for...
UPDATE: Man identified after suspicious death at park
Daniel Kermmoade, 39, is facing several charges after allegedly leaving a body in his vehicle...
Police: Arizona man left body in car for hours
The delta variant of COVID-19 has taken hold in Arizona and accounts for 75% of all the new...
Delta variant takes hold in Arizona and Maricopa County is a hotspot
Jennifer Fells was shot and killed in Tucson on Sunday, July 18. Authorities said she was one...
Family of Jennifer Fells, one of victims of Tucson mass shooting, issues statement

Latest News

KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27
Amtrak expansion
Amtrak on track for Tucson to Phoenix service
Nationwide school bus driver shortage felt in Tucson
School bus driver shortage felt in southern Arizona
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 27, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another round of storms late week.
Flood warnings are in effect across Tucson.
LIVE STORM BLOG: Rescue underway at Sabino Canyon